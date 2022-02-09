Lyle Community Council meets on the second Tuesdays at the Lyle Activity Center at 6:30 p.m. They are working hard to find safe ways for pedestrians to cross Highway 14 to get to what they are now calling “Klickitat Spit.” Never heard it called that before, but hey, it’s gotta be called something. Other news they have is that the annual Spring Clean Up is back on and is scheduled for April 9-10th (more information on that when I receive it.)
•••
The Lyle’s Columbia Grange canceled February’s meeting but will resume next March 12. The committee would love to see you there in hopes you will offer your support.
•••
Lyle/Balch Cemetery was a buzz on both the 4th and 5th with volunteers gathered to clean up the debris that the past winds have brought down across many gravesites and tombstones. It’s good to know that there are those who honor the resting place of our loved ones that have gone before us.
•••
Property owner Adrian Bradford tore apart a massive structure of vines at a corner of his property at Washington and 10th (the former Homer James property) and exposed a large and very mysterious piece of custom made equipment under the pile. He stated, “It has been there for decades so most likely never seen by many persons in Lyle, if any living?” and suggested, “Let’s conduct a contest of who can identify it the fastest, give it a name and what it was used for.” Sounds like fun; the prize is only bragging rights of Lyle history.
•••
With all the constraints of getting to meetings, for one reason or another, I have to rely on members of local organizations to share with me the latest issues and events of all Lyle entities. A chosen liaison from each would make it easier for me to get the word out and give the organization advertisement of coming events. Sound plausible? If you want the public to know, then let me know and I’ll help.
•••
Mildred E. Lykens writes about the community of Lyle every other week in Columbia Gorge News. To submit news items, call 509-365-2273.
