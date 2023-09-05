B2 Huck Fest ONE PIC.jpg

Huck Fest participants listen to music in Daubenspeck Park. The annual festival begins this Friday with an opening ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m.   

 File photo

BINGEN — The annual Huckleberry Festival returns to Daubenspeck Park beginning Friday, Sept. 8 and running through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce said the festivities will begin with Opening Ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.