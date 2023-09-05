BINGEN — The annual Huckleberry Festival returns to Daubenspeck Park beginning Friday, Sept. 8 and running through Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce said the festivities will begin with Opening Ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
“Come celebrate everything huckleberry all weekend long up to 5 p.m. Sunday with a diverse array of vendors to select from,” said a chamber press release. “Fresh, local huckleberry pies are the highlight of our event: By the slice, by the pie or ala mode. Our famous grilled bratwurst and a cold beer are a great lunch or dinner option.”
Friday night entertainment features Louder Than Brad at 6 p.m. and Super Escandalo at 8 p.m.
Start Saturday morning, with a Fire Crew Huckleberry Pancake Breakfast at the White Salmon Fire Station, 120 NE Church St., served from 6-9 a.m. The Huck Fest Parade begins at 11 a.m., led by Grand Marshall Dr. Jerry Lewis in honor of his service as White Salmon Valley School District Superintendent for many years. The parade winds its way through downtown Bingen on Steuben Avenue from Maple, ending at Daubenspeck Park. At noon, a special performance of the Dancing Horses will happen on the south side of the park. Live music also begins at noon.
There will be kid’s activities beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with the coin hunt on the corner of Humboldt and Willow. This will be followed by other easy, free fun near the kids’ play zone. Richie the Reptile Man will do an interactive show on the main stage at 7 p.m.
Entertainment on the main stage Saturday includes a performance by Eugenia Riot at 3:45 p.m., Polynesian dancers at 4:30 p.m., A Guy Called Rodney at 5:30 p.m. and Heart of Glass, a Blondie tribute band, at 8 p.m.
A doubles Cornhole tournament with prizes will be held both Friday and Saturday from 5-8 p.m., and a Flames 3x3 Basketball Tournament will happen on Saturday.
