HOOD RIVER — Hood River’s fall festival line-up returns this October with signature events, including Hood River Hops Fest and Hood River Valley Harvest Fest.
First up, beer’s bitter friend, the fresh hop, makes its appearance at the 18th annual Hood River Hops Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1. Hops Fest is followed closely by Hood River Valley Harvest Fest, Oct. 7-9.
“This old-fashioned fall festival brings together more than 70 vendors offering local produce and food products, plus arts and crafts, wine, cider, and beer tastings,” said a Visit Hood River press release. “Held along the scenic Hood River waterfront, this is the Columbia River Gorge’s biggest celebration of the region’s incredible fall bounty.”
Both Hops Fest and Harvest Fest are primarily outdoors, with tents housing the various attractions.
“The return of the signature fall events is an exciting time, where our community comes together to celebrate what makes Hood River so special,” said Katie Kadlub, CEO of Visit Hood River. “Autumn in the Hood River Valley is truly magical, with crisp fall air and harvest at its peak. It’s the perfect time to make a weekend trip to Hood River, and our signature fall events are a great reason to explore the region.”
Hood River Hops Fest takes over its downtown location on Saturday, Oct 1, and boasts one of the nation’s largest fresh-hop beer selections with more than 40 unique beers from more than 30 Pacific Northwest breweries, according to a press release. Information regarding the music line-up, pricing, tickets, and venue location is available on the website www.visithoodriver.com.
On Oct. 7-9, attendees to the Hood River Valley Harvest Fest will find decorative gourds, pumpkins for the porch or the pie, fresh baked goods, and barrels of apples, pears, and fruit freshly harvested from local orchards. Now in its 40th year, this annual celebration of the valley’s bounty is a tradition for thousands. With more than 70 vendors, there is something for everyone, including kids. Information regarding the vendor line-up, music, tickets, and venue location is available on the website www.visithoodriver.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.