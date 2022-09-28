Harvest Fest

Harvest Fest returns in October to the Hood River Valley.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — Hood River’s fall festival line-up returns this October with signature events, including Hood River Hops Fest and Hood River Valley Harvest Fest.

First up, beer’s bitter friend, the fresh hop, makes its appearance at the 18th annual Hood River Hops Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1. Hops Fest is followed closely by Hood River Valley Harvest Fest, Oct. 7-9.