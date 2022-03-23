The 16th annual Hood River County Reads begins Saturday, March 26 with free copies of this year’s book, Brian Fies’ graphic memoir “A Fire Story,” 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale libraries.
The Hood River Library kickoff will feature a reveal of the official posters, reading of the Hood River County Reads proclamation by Hood River City Administrator Abigail Elder, and Hood River County Reads member Bonnie Withers will offer some clues on how to approach and enjoy the graphic format.
Several events are planned in conjunction with the book, including a public presentation by Fies on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.
This project is sponsored by the Friends of the Hood River County Library.
Fies is a writer and cartoonist, and the memoir is “a personal story of wildfire disaster, grief and loss, renewal, and the power of community to heal,” said a press release. “‘A Fire Story’ is a vividly journalistic graphic narrative of the wildfires that left homes destroyed, families broken, and a community determined to rebuild. In 2017, wildfires burned through Northern California, resulting in 44 fatalities. In addition, 6,200 homes and 8,900 structures were destroyed. Fies’ firsthand account of this tragic event is an honest, unflinching depiction of his personal experiences, including losing his house and every possession he and his wife had that didn’t fit into the back of their car. His book also offers environmental insight and the fire stories of his neighbors and others in his community.
Hood River County Reads encourages readers of all ages to read and discuss books.
Event calendar
These programs are free and open to the public. All of the books are available for checkout at the Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Parkdale libraries. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
• Saturday, March 26, 2 p.m., Hood River Library: Hood River County Reads kickoff program and book distribution; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale libraries.
• Wednesday, April 6, 6:30-8 p.m., Hood River Library or Zoom: Hood River Library Book Club: A Fire Story.
• Friday, April 22, 1-2:30 p.m., Hood River Library or Zoom: Zine Extravaganza: An Exploration into Small Press Publication Culture, Distribution and Commerce. Workshop led by Kate Bingaman-Burt and Leland Vaughan. Preregistration needed.
• Saturday, April 30, 10-11:30 a.m., Hood River Library or Zoom: Writing Workshop with Brian Fies. Preregistration needed.
• Saturday, April 30, 2 p.m., location TBA or Zoom: Comics and Medicine talk with Brian Fies.
• Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m., location TBA or Zoom: Public presentation Cartooning in a Firestorm by Brian Fies.
• Tuesday, May 3, 7 p.m., location TBA or Zoom: Firewise Living in the Gorge by Glenn Ahrens from OSU Forestry.
• Wednesday, May 4, 10 a.m., field trip: Fire Ecology at Dry Creek with Glenn Ahrens and Bill Weiler.
