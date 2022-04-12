The Hood River County Library, located at 502 State St., Hood River, celebrates Shakespeare Week with activities suitable for the whole family.
From 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, kids and their grownups are invited to build a famous Shakespeare scene out of Legos; Legos provided. There will be drawings for prizes.
Everyone is invited to the library on Saturday, April 23 from noon to 6 p.m. to celebrate the Bard’s birthday with an Elizabethan scavenger quest.
For more information, call 541-386-2535, email info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
