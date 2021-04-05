The History Museum of Hood River County re-opened to the public April 1 with Oregon Voices, a visiting exhibition from the Oregon Historical Society.
The exhibit examines important developments in the history of Oregon from the end of World War II to the present day, and connects it to the specific history of Hood River County, said a museum press release. Visitors will learn about the people of Oregon, from Native Americans, who have lived here since time immemorial, to recent arrivals. It looks at Oregonians who have fought for and against social change. And it explores the land — how people have used it and how they have worked to save it. The exhibition runs from April 1 through May 31.
For additional information, contact Anna Goodwin, executive director, at director@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
About the museum
The History Museum, located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River, is led by the non-profit Hood River County Heritage Council and brings the region’s past and present to life through permanent displays, temporary exhibitions, and programs.
This place along the Columbia River has provided a home for successive peoples and generations. Their stories and struggles are told through a collection of artifacts, including art, decorative arts, costumes, photographs, tools, agricultural and sporting equipment, and archival documents. From Indigenous baskets and beadwork to the first windsurfing board, the diverse holdings of the museum mirror the area’s diverse people and their interests. The vintage photograph collection of more than 20,000 items can be enjoyed online at historichoodriver.com.
The museum is open Thursday-Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under and currently serving military personnel and families. For more information, visit hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
