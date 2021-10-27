Visitors have an immersive horror experience as they walk and scream their way through the Harvest Haunt at Root Orchards, Mosier. The Haunt was designed by Douglas Hawksworth, a professional set designer. Hawksworth and his friends put hundreds of hours into creating the Haunt. Each stop along the twenty minute trail brings blood or witches or mad scientists or ghosts. The Haunt continues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7-9:30 pm. Cost is $15. Recommended for ages 13 and up.