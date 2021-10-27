Visitors have an immersive horror experience as they walk and scream their way through the Harvest Haunt at Root Orchards, Mosier. The Haunt was designed by Douglas Hawksworth, a professional set designer. Hawksworth and his friends put hundreds of hours into creating the Haunt. Each stop along the twenty minute trail brings blood or witches or mad scientists or ghosts. The Haunt continues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7-9:30 pm. Cost is $15. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
