Ernie Banks, the late, great Chicago Cubs baseball player, once wrote, “The measure of a man is in the lives he has touched.” That was so true of Dan Smith, the really good man whose life we celebrated on July 31. Dan’s wife Jody and sons Dan, Ryan, and Rob and their families asked that the celebration of the life of their beloved husband and father not be a sad occasion, but rather a time to share good memories of a man who touched many lives. Many of those attending had the privilege of having Dan restore their old barns.
Dan and Dan Jr. came to our Shady Nook Farm here in Glenwood several years ago to restore the roof on the old silo of our historic barn. From that moment, we felt like Dan and his family were old friends. His skills and barn restoration artistry are renowned and we were so fortunate to have Dan work on several stages of restoration of our old red barn over the years. He fully intended to be back for the final phase of restoration this summer, but that wasn’t meant to be. His grandson Michael, a senior in high school and a young man who learned great carpenter skills from working with his grandpa and dad from a young age, came to help finish the job.
Michael is a young man with good, solid values and an amazing work ethic. He worked hard alongside Glenn no matter how hot outside. When the latest section of floor was completed, using huge boards recycled from an earlier stage of restoration, Glenn remarked on the imperfections that only he and Michael would notice and said he knew Dan Smith wouldn’t have done it quite that way. Michael acknowledged that as true, but it said it would have taken a lot longer because Grandpa was a perfectionist when it came to barn restoration. And we are so fortunate here at Shady Nook Farm that Dan Smith brought his restoration artistry to our beautiful old barn that will stand gracefully for many years to come because of him.
Several Glenwood kids participated in the Rodeo Bible Camp held at the Glenwood rodeo grounds two weeks ago. At the end of the four-day camp, all the kids competed in a rodeo that was fun and exciting to watch. The Glenwood kids made a lot of new friends and enjoyed this experience very much. Thank you to all the adults out there who took time out of their busy lives to help make this camp possible.
I’m pleased to share the news that Kinley Troh, daughter of Toni and Bill, made the President’s List once again at Columbia Basin College for spring quarter. This summer, Kinley is doing summer quarter clinicals at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, working 40 hours a week. She changes to a different shift every two weeks, so she gets the full experience of a larger hospital. She has worked in out-patient, in-patient, and emergency room, and will soon begin getting experience in the operating room. Kinley is getting top-notch training in her field of Radiologic Technology. She says that, while she comes in contact with patients of all ages, the kids are her favorites. She will complete her program in June 2022. Kinley, you are awesome. Keep up the good work and we know you have a wonderful career ahead of you.
The Klickitat County Fair is a go this year. The fair, which runs from Aug. 19-22, will give all the kids who have worked so hard on their 4-H and FFA projects a chance to show them in person, after having no fair last year. In our community, donations are gladly being accepted for the Market Stock Sale fund, to help out the kids in the Mt. Adams Community 4-H club who will have market animals in the stock sale at the end of the fair. If you would like to donate, contact Travis or Kelly Miller in Glenwood. All your support will be greatly appreciated.
The Glenwood Women’s Club will have a large rummage sale at the Glenwood Grange Hall on Aug. 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Proceeds from this sale will fund the various community service projects the club supports throughout the year, including supplying foster and homeless children with backpacks full of much needed items, helping fund the Halloween Trunk or Treat, the community Thanksgiving dinner, Easter egg hunt, scholarships for high school seniors, the Good Joe and Jill character awards each year, and other causes that arise. Larger items in the sale will have prices but, for most other items, the club is requesting donations. Your support will be greatly appreciated.
