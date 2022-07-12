Youth from around the Hood River Valley have come together to create a free circus show focusing on the theme of happiness at Hood River’s Jackson Park on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m.
The show, titled “Happiness is,” was created from a week-long summer camp. A third of camp participants received full scholarships to attend.
This project was spearheaded by Empowered Movement Aerial, a nonprofit aerial arts school, in collaboration with two professional teaching artists. The summer camp integrates the skills of theater, aerial arts and clowning specifically focused on youth and community engagement.
A multi-generational community advisory group has met monthly to develop themes and structure for the camp and performance. This group included the three instructors, a member of Performances at the Adult Center Theater (PACT), and a Hood River Valley High School student.
Support has been provided by the Hood River Cultural Trust, Hood River Parks and Recreation, PACT, and individual donors via a GoFundMe campaign.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show comfortably. Admission is free.
For more information visit, empoweredmovementaerial.org.
