Hood River fiddler Donna Reuter competed in the 56th annual Oregon State Fiddle contest held March 19 in Lebanon, Ore. She won first place in the Entertainment division and is the certified Senior champion (more than 60 years of age). This means that her entry fee is paid to the National Fiddle Contest in Weiser, Idaho, the third full week of June, where she will be representing the state of Oregon in the Senior and Certified winners divisions.
Reuter will also be judging the Idaho State Fiddle Contest held in Weiser, Idaho the weekend of April 8-9.
