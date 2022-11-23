THE DALLES — The Dalles Main Street will be hosting a family night following the tree lighting and Starlight Parade on Nov. 25.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium — located at 323 E. Fourth St. — the event will feature multiple fun family options, including a movie night showing “The Grinch,” a paint night hosted by Denae Manion, a family sleigh ride and a program with Christmas card making, letters to Santa, and cookie decorating. The event will go until 9:30 p.m.
According to The Dalles Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Farquharson at the most recent city council meeting, the chamber is working to get businesses downtown to remain open until 8 p.m.
“Right after the tree lighting, you could go down for some evening Black Friday specials and support local,” she said. “If you want, you can drop your kids off at the Civic … while you go shop.”
Main Street and the chamber, along with The Dalles Downtown, are working together to make this a fun night for The Dalles and everyone in it, Farquharson said.
“Our community is all collaborating together for that special event and making a family fun event that night to kick off the Christmas holiday season,” she said.
Farquharson said the hope is that, following the annual Starlight Parade and tree lighting, having businesses open later will help encourage people to support local businesses.
“The next day (after the event) is Shop Small Saturday but in the chamber world, it’s Shop Small Season,” she said. “It started Nov. 1 and won’t end until Nov. 1 next year.”
