CGCC-Pirate Starlight Parade 2021

Columbia Gorge Community College plunders the high seas of The Dalles in their pirate-themed float at the 2021 parade.

 Alana Lackner photo

THE DALLES — The Dalles Main Street will be hosting a family night following the tree lighting and Starlight Parade on Nov. 25.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium — located at 323 E. Fourth St. — the event will feature multiple fun family options, including a movie night showing “The Grinch,” a paint night hosted by Denae Manion, a family sleigh ride and a program with Christmas card making, letters to Santa, and cookie decorating. The event will go until 9:30 p.m.