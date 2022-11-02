Portland’s Darcelle XV and Company visited The Dalles last weekend, performing two shows at Route 30 Bottles and Brews. The cast, featuring Poison Waters, BinKyee Bellflower, Alexis Campbell Starr, Bebe Jay, Syra St. James, Mr. Mitchell, and Summer Lynne Seasons, lip-synced and performed to classic hits such as Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical,” Erkyah Badu’s “Tyrone,” and “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Notably absent was Darcelle herself, the legendary 91-year-old drag queen and owner of Darcelle XV nightclub in Portland, but her absence did not take away from a high-energy, humorous, and thrilling set of performances from the ladies in drag.
