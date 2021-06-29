For its first live performance since the pandemic shut down in-person events, the Gorge Sinfonietta is teaming up with rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his five piece band for a free concert in Hood River’s Jackson Park. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
“We’re all incredibly excited to return to live performing,” said CGOA Artistic Director and Conductor Mark Steighner. “We’ve spent the past 18 months creating dozens of virtual performances, but nothing can replace being on stage and in person.”
This will mark the third time Aaron Meyer has joined with the orchestra, playing spectacular, high-energy arrangements of classical themes, rock standards and film music. From Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, from the theme from Lawrence of Arabia to brand new versions of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Rossini’s Barber of Seville, the hour long, family-friendly show will have music to appeal to a wide range of audience members.
“Aaron and his band are entertaining and incredibly talented musicians,” Steighner said.
CGOA is presenting the concert for free in part as a “welcome back” to Gorge residents and also as a tribute to “hometown heroes.” Steighner said, “Whether they are healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, service persons or retail staff that have kept us supplied during the pandemic, our community has no shortage of true heroes and this concert is our gift to them.”
The concert will take place on the newly renovated stage in Jackson Park. “Thanks to the Hood River Lions, there is now a large, lighted covering over the stage that looks awesome and will no doubt help musical acoustics as well,” Steighner said.
More information can be found online at gorgeorchestra.org or the CGOA Facebook page, www.facebook.com/gorgeorchestra.
