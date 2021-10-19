Quilters from throughout the Gorge filled two buildings at the Hood River County Fairgrounds to overflowing for the 14th annual Columbia Gorge Quilt Show coming Friday and Saturday, Oct.8-9.
More than 120 quilts were displayed, with wider aisles allowing for social distancing and masks required for all participants and guests.
Vendor booths with fabric, patterns, kits and tools were also on site, as well as the Quilters’ Boutique for quilts, gifts and other handmade items. A new local sewing machine maintenance/repair technician and a vendor was also available to sharpens scissors and knives while their owners browsed the show.
The show was organized and sponsored by the Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild. For more information about the guild, visit gorgequiltersguild.com or email gorgequiltersguild@gmail.com.
Ribbon winners
Best of Show 121: Charlotte’s Medallion, by Anne Marie Martin
Judges Choice 118: Dirty Daisies, by Daera Dobbs
Viewer’s Choice 103: First Run, by Jean Ludeman for Five Hoodland
Piecemakers
Large Pieced
First 117: Crimson Crown, by Anne Marie Martin
Second 136: For the Love of Roses, by Kimberly Boldt
Third 93: Covid Stash Buster, by Vickie Van Koten
Wall Pieced
First 92: Dance Like No One is Watching, by Vickie Van Koten
Second 94: Celtic Sapphire, by Vickie Van Koten
Third 9: One Block Wonder, by Vickie Van Koten
Appliqué
First 130: Gettysburg Summer, by Elaine Kirby
Second 134: Joy, by Jackie Clark
Third 148: Mushrooms Along My Way, by Mary Jo Bartlett
Mixed Technique
First 48: Move Over Lawrence, by Vickie Van Koten
Second 107: Winter Splendor, by Cheryl Haun
Third 123: Tea Sign, by Janice Christiansen
Art Quilt - Realistic
First 56: Aster Falls, by Doris Nyholm
Second 144: The Wapiti (Elk), by Linda Reichenbach
Third 49: Hear Us Roar, by Vickie Van Koten
Art Quilt - Contemporary/Non-Realistic
First 147: Rhythm Of The Forest, by Daera Dobbs
Second 122: Fire In The Gorge, by Janice Christiansen
Third 61: Exposed, by Doris Nyholm
Community Judge’s Picks
Kate McBride, Hood River Mayor — 142: Halo Medallion, by Diane Keilman
Mark Gibson, Columbia Gorge News — 103: First Run, by Jean Ludeman for Five Hoodland Piecemakers
Robbie Denning, Immense Imagery — 145: Artichoke Party, Daera Dobbs
Chaplain Anna, Providence Health Care — 141: An Exercise in Hand Quilting, Diane Keilman
Daniel Silver, Hood River Fairgrounds — 94: Celtic Sapphire, Vickie Van Koten
