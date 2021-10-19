Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild

Susan Donnelly (front) and Kathleen Roulet arrange and straighten quilts in preparation for the Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Quilters from throughout the Gorge filled two buildings at the Hood River County Fairgrounds to overflowing for the 14th annual Columbia Gorge Quilt Show coming Friday and Saturday, Oct.8-9.

More than 120 quilts were displayed, with wider aisles allowing for social distancing and masks required for all participants and guests.

Fall Geese

Side detail of “Fall Geese” by Kim Vogel.

Vendor booths with fabric, patterns, kits and tools were also on site, as well as the Quilters’ Boutique for quilts, gifts and other handmade items. A new local sewing machine maintenance/repair technician and a vendor was also available to sharpens scissors and knives while their owners browsed the show.

The show was organized and sponsored by the Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild. For more information about the guild, visit gorgequiltersguild.com or email gorgequiltersguild@gmail.com.

Ribbon winners

Best of Show 121: Charlotte’s Medallion, by Anne Marie Martin

Judges Choice 118: Dirty Daisies, by Daera Dobbs

Viewer’s Choice 103: First Run, by Jean Ludeman for Five Hoodland

Quilt Dragon

“Dragon Fly” by Ronda Griffin.

Piecemakers

Large Pieced

First 117: Crimson Crown, by Anne Marie Martin

Second 136: For the Love of Roses, by Kimberly Boldt

Third 93: Covid Stash Buster, by Vickie Van Koten

Wall Pieced

First 92: Dance Like No One is Watching, by Vickie Van Koten

Second 94: Celtic Sapphire, by Vickie Van Koten

Third 9: One Block Wonder, by Vickie Van Koten

Appliqué

First 130: Gettysburg Summer, by Elaine Kirby

Second 134: Joy, by Jackie Clark

Third 148: Mushrooms Along My Way, by Mary Jo Bartlett

Mushrooms Along My Way, by Mary Jo Bartlett

 “ Mushrooms Along My Way," by Mary Jo Bartlett.

Mixed Technique

First 48: Move Over Lawrence, by Vickie Van Koten

Second 107: Winter Splendor, by Cheryl Haun

Third 123: Tea Sign, by Janice Christiansen

Art Quilt - Realistic

First 56: Aster Falls, by Doris Nyholm

Second 144: The Wapiti (Elk), by Linda Reichenbach

Third 49: Hear Us Roar, by Vickie Van Koten

Art Quilt - Contemporary/Non-Realistic

First 147: Rhythm Of The Forest, by Daera Dobbs

Second 122: Fire In The Gorge, by Janice Christiansen

Third 61: Exposed, by Doris Nyholm

Charlie's Bug Collection

A detail of “Charlies’ Bug Collection” by Ginge Hartnett.

Community Judge’s Picks

Kate McBride, Hood River Mayor — 142: Halo Medallion, by Diane Keilman

Mark Gibson, Columbia Gorge News — 103: First Run, by Jean Ludeman for Five Hoodland Piecemakers

Robbie Denning, Immense Imagery — 145: Artichoke Party, Daera Dobbs

Chaplain Anna, Providence Health Care — 141: An Exercise in Hand Quilting, Diane Keilman

Daniel Silver, Hood River Fairgrounds — 94: Celtic Sapphire, Vickie Van Koten