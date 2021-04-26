PACT — Performances at Adult Center Theater — is broadcasting “Calendar Girls” on Saturday, May 8 via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is no admission charge, but viewers are encouraged to make a donation to the Hood River Valley Adult Center/ Meals on Wheels program at www.hrvac.org.
“Calendar Girls” was originally staged at Wy’east Performing Arts Center as a Plays for Non-Profits (PNP) production in 2017. The play is based on the Miramax Motion Picture movie by Juliette Towthdi and written by Tim Firth. The 2017 PNP production featured Gorge-area actresses who not only gave their all in the show, but posed for a calendar with proceeds benefiting a local women’s shelter and Soroptimist of Hood River’s Live Your Dream Award, said a press release. Photographer Denise Rehse-Watson created photos for the calendar with actresses in various poses in the privacy of the Columbia Gorge Hotel’s Fireside Room. The results resulted in sales of more than 200 calendars.
According to Director Lynda Dallman, the basic theme of “Calendar Girls” is that people become stronger and more resilient when working together to make a difference in their community. She is proud of this particular cast and crew as living proof that amazing things happen when working for a cause and helping people who need it the most. Or, as Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.”
The show stars Kathleen Morrow, Barb Berry, Blaire Carroll, Maren Euwer, Kathy Williams, Kat Blackmar, Kate Dougherty, Pennie Burns, Carol Thayer and Brenda Hering and features Tom Butler, Steve Carroll, Tom Burns and Bill Weiler in supporting roles.
