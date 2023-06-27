Allison Doss receives award

HRVHS senior Allison Doss received the 2023 Minoru Yasui Activist of the Year award, presented to her at a May 30 senior assembly. The award was presented by Niko Yasui, an HRVHS teacher and Minoru’s great-nephew.

 Nan Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — When Allison Doss was 4, she led her first protest against a daycare teacher. When she was 10, she laid out plans for becoming the president in her journal.

Doss has been a driving force behind several Hood River Valley High School clubs, said English teacher and Yearbook adviser Nan Noteboom. These include the Period Club, advocating for women suffering period poverty and working to reduce period stigma, and GirlUp, which raises funds to support girls’ education in developing countries.