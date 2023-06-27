HOOD RIVER — When Allison Doss was 4, she led her first protest against a daycare teacher. When she was 10, she laid out plans for becoming the president in her journal.
Doss has been a driving force behind several Hood River Valley High School clubs, said English teacher and Yearbook adviser Nan Noteboom. These include the Period Club, advocating for women suffering period poverty and working to reduce period stigma, and GirlUp, which raises funds to support girls’ education in developing countries.
On May 30, Doss learned she was the recipient of the 2023 Minoru Yasui Activist of the Year award, which she received from Min’s great-nephew and HRVHS teacher Niko Yasui.
In addition to this award, Doss also received the Citizen of the Year award. She is in the National Honor Society, as well as participates in Link Crew, Leos Club, GSA, and Eagle Army, and is a cheerleader.
“She is looking to be a human rights lawyer, activist and politician to help make the world a better place,” he said, adding she has led five local protests for women’s rights, and has written letters to Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Cliff Bentz and Anna Williams, criticizing their choices.
She has also advocated for the resolution of HRVHS’ Title IX violations.
“Our school has a number of outstanding Title IX violations,” Noteboom said. “Allie wrote a Problem/Solution essay on them, and took it further, investigating the result of the complaint filed against the school in 2017. After months of research, interviews with the Office of Civil Rights, and numerous Freedom-of-Information-Act requests to the district, she learned that there are still outstanding violations. She plans to share the results of her research with the school board. She is a community-minded leader who uses her voice to lift up others.”
Maija Yasui, Min’s niece, said that each year, staff present a list of seniors who have worked as activists throughout their high school careers at HRVHS. Leadership classes then choose who they feel best represents Min Yasui’s legacy.
“Minoru Yasui was most well-known for his courageous stand against military orders that resulted in the forced removal and imprisonment of more than 110,000 persons of Japanese ancestry during World War II, but his entire life was committed to the defense of human and civil rights, and justice for all,” she said. “We honor his legacy of activism in our community and his lifelong pursuit of social justice for all.”
