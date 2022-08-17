STEVENSON — Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum will hold its 25th annual “Show N’ Shine” car show from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for those wanting to register vehicles or pick a swap meet stall. The Automotive Swap Meet will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“More than 125 vehicles are expected to roll into Stevenson for the show, as well as regional car clubs,” said a press release.
The entry fee for a classic vehicle is $20; entry for spectators is free, but admission to the museum is applicable. A swap meet space to sell your gear-head goods is $20.
There are more than a dozen categories for awards. Entrants have a chance for door prizes, and everyone can compete for several raffle treasures. To satisfy the munchies, burgers, polish sausages, popcorn, ice cream, the museum’s “famous strawberry shortcake” and beverages will be available.
As you admire the cars and trucks, listen to familiar “oldies” with this year’s live music by “Bad Motor Scooter,” sponsored by Riverview Community Bank.
This local event is a fundraiser for the museum’s education programs and general operation.
“Give your summer activities a good send off and attend this family affair,” said the press release. “And if your dream vehicle isn’t a reality yet, come look and do a little dreamin’ and wishin’. Looking is free.”
The event is sponsored in part by the City of Stevenson, Skamania County lodging taxes, and Riverview Community Bank, as well as several local businesses.
Volunteers are needed; call 800-991-2338 or locally at 509-427-8211, or email info@columbiagorge.org. Volunteers are needed at the gate, parking, registration, raffle and door prizes booth.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located just below Skamania Lodge at 990 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.
