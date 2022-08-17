Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum Show N Shine 2022

Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum will host its 25th annual car show on Sept. 3. An automotive swap meet is also planned, and food will be available for purchase. The event is family-friendly.

 Contributed photo

Gates open at 9 a.m. for those wanting to register vehicles or pick a swap meet stall. The Automotive Swap Meet will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.