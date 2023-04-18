Gisela Ayala-Echeverria
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Transportation District Board of Directors?
CAT has been doing an amazing job recently with expanding accessible transportation for our community members and visitors. When I heard about this position, I attended board meetings to hear more about what is being worked on. I was impressed with the passion CAT Board of Directors have in serving our community, while also making collaborative decisions to keep Gorge residents and visitors connected to services and activities that our area has to offer. I’m very excited to see what CAT will do next!
2. What do you hope to bring to the board?
I hope to bring to this board support to help address transportation barriers our community members may have. I will be a voice for our Latinx community as well as other underrepresented communities. At the same time, I hope to collaborate with the board of directors and CAT staff in the efforts of encouraging the community to use CAT as a form of safe and reliable transportation.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the transportation district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Working in healthcare, I have noticed the need to educate our community about CAT services to help ease transportation barriers to important medical appointments. As a Community Health Worker, I’ve helped guide One Community Health patients in using CAT to go to appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies and community activities. Along with CAT and other organizations, I would like to escalate this level of education to empower our community members and visitors to access services when needed.
