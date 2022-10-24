What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Halloween Events
Children and Teens
Oct. 29 — Parkdale Pumpkin Parade, 11:30 a.m. in downtown Parkdale. Free float entry with prizes awarded.
Oct. 29 — Ghost Stories Around the Campfire, 7 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the garden area. Open to teens 11-20 (parent permission form required, found on Teen Programs page on website). Wear warm clothes.
Oct. 30 — All-Ages Halloween Music, 3 p.m. at Granada Theater, 221 E Second St., The Dalles. Gorge Winds Concert Band performs; includes costume contest. Raffle tickets, popcorn, and beverages available for purchase. Suggested donation $10 per person or $20 family; free under 12.
Oct. 31 — Toddler Halloween Dance Party with Angel Ocasio, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Adams Grange 98 in White Salmon. Dance party for ages 2-6; costumes encouraged. Sponsored by the White Salmon Valley Library. Parents and siblings welcome. Spanish and English.
Oct. 31 — Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Christian Church parking lot. Free for the community; extra candy welcome for “trunk hosts” to distribute.
Oct. 31 — Bookmobile Trick or Treat, 5-7 p.m. on Oak Street, Hood River, during the downtown Trick or Treat event. View the Hood River Library District’s new bookmobile; every child receives a free book.
Oct. 31 — Lyle Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Includes costume contest and contest for best decorated trunk; judging starts at 6 p.m.
Community Events
Now thru Oct. 31 — Cemetery Tales. History Museum of Hood River County has extended the viewing period for this year’s production. Buy a ticket and watch online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66830.
Oct. 25 — AARP Gorge Tax-Aide Information Session (The Dalles/Tygh Valley), 6-7 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles. For volunteers and those interested in volunteering; visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide or email Stephen Shwiff, Tax Aide district coordinator, at gorgetaxaide@gmail.com.
Oct. 26 — Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center Open House, 4-7 p.m. at 601 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Drop by anytime; refreshments, tour of new space, meet the team. More at colleenr@6rivers.org or 541-386-1283.
Oct. 26 — Candidate Forum, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Hotel. Hosted by Thrive Hood River; featuring state legislature and local candidates for Nov. 2022 election.
Oct. 26 — Hood River Watershed Group Celebration, 6-8 p.m. at pFriem Brewery, Hood River. More info in HRWG newsletter (to be added to mailing list, email cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org).
Oct. 26 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library, 502 E. State St. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 27 — AARP Gorge Tax-Aide Information Session (Hood River/White Salmon), 1-2 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. For volunteers and those interested in volunteering; visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide or email Stephen Shwiff, Tax Aide district coordinator, at gorgetaxaide@gmail.com.
Oct. 27 — Cheers to the Land Event, 5-7 p.m. at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Give back night with Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT); portion of sales support Oregon Agricultural Trust.
Oct. 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Tierra de Lobos Vineyard, Dallesport. Farmer-friendly time to network and learn from other farmers. RSVP to dan@ucdwa.org to receive address. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District.
Oct. 27 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org). Director of conservation for the Portland Audubon Society speaks on endangered species, specifically the marbled murrelet.
Oct. 28 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 5:30 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, Odell. Free; Spanish subtitles, tamales and hot chocolate.
Oct. 29 — Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Klickitat County Courthouse, Goldendale. Bring unused prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe, free disposal by local law enforcement. Sharps will not be accepted.
Oct. 29 — Vollmond Party, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Working Hands, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Outdoor beer garden features live music all day; costume contest for adults and dogs, food, beer and cider available for purchase. Beer garden and indoor taproom are minor-friendly; event is pet-friendly. Free admission.
Oct. 29 — Relay for Life of Mid-Columbia Cancer Survivor and Caregiver Luncheon, noon at the Columbia Portage Grill, The Dalles. RSPV to Marilyn at 541-980-5950 and leave a message.
Nov. 1 — Writing and Self-Publishing Workshop with David Barbur, 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Barbur will share his experiences with self-publishing and give authors tips and tricks in writing and succeeding in a self-publishing world.
Nov. 1-2 — Pest Management Workshops in Spanish, 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at OSU Extension, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. With instructor Leo Garcia; with Hood River SWCD. Attend one or both; free but RSPV required at www.eventbrite.com/e/hood-river-pesticide-education-workshop-in-spanish-tickets-425971140147.
Nov. 2 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event for Ag Producers only, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 2 — Collette Travel Presentation, noon at the Hood River Inn lounge. Presentation on Switzerland and exploring Scotland/Ireland. Fundraiser for Providence Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship fund.
Nov. 2 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Nov. 3 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event for Ag Producers only, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 3 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Nov. 4 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event for Ag Producers, Small Businesses and Households, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Wasco Event Center, Wasco. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 4 — Movie: Smoke Signals, 6:30 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, Hood River. Sponsored by Mid-Columbia Unitarian Fellowship. Popcorn available; Sundance Festival award winner.
Nov. 5 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Nov. 5 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Nov. 5 — Christmas Décor and More Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, in the Fellowship Hall. Gently used Christmas decorations and warm clothing. Fundraiser for Valley Christian’s Women’s Fellowship ministries. Masks suggested but not required. Includes canned food drive and local artisan booths.
Nov. 5 — History Museum of Hood River County Annual Fundraiser, 6 p.m. at Riverside Community Church’s Riverside Room, Hood River. Local history and music, generous hors d’oeuvres, local wine and beer, live and silent auction; Cemetery Tales cast members will perform. Tickets www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/annualfundraiser.
Nov. 5 — Underwood Park and Rec District Spaghetti Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Underwood Community Center, 951 Schoolhouse Road, Underwood. Fundraiser for a new play structure; gluten free and vegetarian options available. Live music. Tickets $5 12 and under, $15 adults and $30 family.
Nov. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Nov. 8 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 8 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Nov. 8 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 9 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Nancy Russell’s Legacy at Cape Horn: Inside a National Scenic Area Campaign” with Bowen Blair. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Nov. 10 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Nov. 10 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Nov. 11 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 6 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. Free.
Nov. 11 — White Salmon American Legion Post 87 Veterans Day Dinner, 6 p.m. at the White Salmon Elks Lodge. Dinner served 6:30 p.m. Post membership need to call to reserve seats; spouses of departed members welcome. Veterans not members who are thinking of joining also invited. To reserve your seat contact Ed LaMotte at 509-493-2212.
Nov. 11 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. “Stray City” by Chelsey Johnson (copies available at library). Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments.
Nov. 12 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government. Last one for the year. For more information, or be an official cohost, call Rachel at 208-757-3632.
Nov. 12 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Nov. 14 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Nov. 14 — Veterans Services Information, noon at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. For vets and spouses; benefits prior to and after death. With local Veterans Service Officer.
Nov. 15 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 17 — Veterans Services Information, noon at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. For vets and spouses; benefits prior to and after death. With local Veterans Service Officer.
Nov. 17 — Hidden Histories: Conspiracy Theories, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Jennifer Roberts. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Nov. 18 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 18 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 6 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Marine Park Pavilion. Free.
Nov. 18-19 — Holiday Bazaar, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s, 1111 Cherry Heights Road (across from St. Mary’s Academy). Hosted by St. Peter Altar Society.
Nov. 18-19 — Amateur Radio Technician Exam Review Class, 6-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway. By Radio Amateurs of the Gorge. Class is free; $15 exam fee, $35 FCC license fee. Testing for general and extra class licenses to upgrade current licenses. For information or to register, contact Kevin Widener at kevin.widener@gmail.com or 509-528-9565.
Nov. 19 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 W. First St. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 19 — International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, 10 a.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, Hood River campus. All welcome; For more information, contact Belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov.
Nov. 20 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UCC Church, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Nov. 20 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Nov. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Nov. 24 — Second Annual Turkey Trot Benefit Run, 7-10 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, The Dalles. 5k walk/run or family fun mile (dogs welcome). Proceeds to Community Backpack Program. For info email turkeytrotbenefitrun@gmail.com or call Rachel at 208-757-3632.
Ongoing
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to help. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 20: Corliss Marsh gives Habitat for Humanity update; Oct. 27: Representatives of St. Vincent de Paul programs and issues.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays in October — ‘Spooktober’ Movie Night, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, snacks and drinks provided. Mildly scary movies for teens and adults; last movie of the month will be all ages. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Commented