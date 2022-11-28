What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community Events
Now thru Nov. 30 — 2022 Hood River County Christmas Project Signups. Register online / more information at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Nov. 29 — NORCOR Special Board Meeting, 9-10 a.m. in per-son at 211 Webber St., The Dalles (Juvenile Detention conference room) or via Zoom at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/88972581853.
Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 — Mid Columbia Medical Center Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medical Center Office Plaza conference rooms, 1810 E 19th St., The Dalles (suites A & B).
Dec. 1 — Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting, 4-6 p.m. in person at the OSU Extension conference room. For more info contact Heather Hendrixson (Heather@hoodriverswcd.org; 541-386-4588) prior to meeting.
Beginning Dec. 1 — Holiday Exhibit and Market at The Dalles Art Center. Opening Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 1 — Soup Dinner, Silent & Dessert Auction Fundraiser, 5 :30-7 :30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Academy, The Dalles. Fundraising effort for Greg & Kim Johnson. All proceeds will go to the Johnsons to help with medical expenses. Entertainment by Victor Johnson.
Dec. 1 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Dec. 1-3 — High Prairie Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, between Lyle & Centerville.
Dec. 2 — Downtown Hood River Tree Lighting. Static parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Oak Street; see if you can spot Santa walking around town. Tree lighting at Overlook Memorial Park will be at 7 p.m. To participate with a parade float or as a vendor, register at www.visithoodriver.com before Nov. 25.
Dec. 2 — Christmas in the Gorge, 6:30-8 p.m., Stevenson. Includes caroling, tree lighting and parade. More at www.facebook.com/ChristmasInTheGorge.
Dec. 2 — Music and Dance, 7 p.m. at the Granada Theater, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective plays. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org.
Dec. 2-3 — Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wy’east Community Church, downtown Odell. Basement is handicap accessible.
Dec. 2-3 — MCMC Festival of Trees at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Gala and auction Friday; doors open 6 p.m., auction at 7 p.m. (tickets $20, 21 and over event). Community open house Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon; all ages welcome. In person event. Proceeds support nursing scholarships and patient assistant funds. More at 541-296-7275.
Dec. 2-4 — Christmas in the Gorge, downtown Stevenson. Community events, business open houses, Nativity displays and more; visit www.facebook.com/ChristmasInTheGorge.
Dec. 2-4 — Nativities in the Gorge Community Nativity Display at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stevenson. Times TBA; free admission and refreshments, hands-on children’s area and musical performances by local artists.
Dec. 3 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Dec. 3 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Dec. 3 — St. Mark’s Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal, 11th and Eugene, Hood River. Proceeds support church’s outreach ministries.
Dec. 3 — Fort Dalles Riders Country Christmas Fair & Tack Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles. Goodies and crafts.
Dec. 3 — Christmas in the Gorge Arts & Crafts Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Skamania County Fair-grounds Exhibit Hall. Vendor spots are filled.
Dec. 3 — Cascade Locks Christmas, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Includes Cascade Locks PTO Holiday Market-place, downtown holiday scavenger hunt, community cocoa and cookies and Tollbooth Park lighting. Schedule at portofcascadelocks.org/clxmas.
Dec. 3 — Hood River Nisei Veterans Exhibit Reception, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County. Free admission and refreshments.
Dec. 3 — Wasco Holiday Bazaar, noon to 4 p.m. at the Wasco School, 903 Barnett, Wasco. Gifts, local art, crafts, jewelry and more. Vendors should contact the school at wascoschoolec@gmail.com for info.
Dec. 3 — Tree and Menorah Lighting, 5 p.m. at the Riverview Bank parking lot, Jewett Boulevard, White Salmon. Start by driving up the decorated Dock Grade Road and into town.
Dec. 3 — Mid-Columbia Community Choir “Invitation to a Miracle,” 7 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road. Performance is free of charge and a freewill offering will be taken for FISH Food Bank.
Dec. 3 & 17 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Dec. 4 — Handmade Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6675 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale.
Dec. 4 — Winter Organ Concert, 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 4 — The Dog Concert, 3 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. Benefit for The Rogue Detection Team featuring Diana Beterbide, Dawn Rankin, Rebecca Gooch, Walter Faison, Amorin Moore, Pavlik Zavadsky, Noah Marcroft and the Riverside Choir. Tickets at the door: Children $5, adults $20; dogs welcome.
Dec. 4 — Mid-Columbia Community Choir “Invitation to a Miracle,” 3 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. Performance is free of charge and a freewill offering will be taken for WAGAP.
Dec. 5 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Dec. 5-7 — 18th Annual Dallesport Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food also available. Profits donated to the Dallesport Fire Department and the Community Council. Vendors should call or text Evelyn Biggs, 509-310-9130.
Dec. 6 & Dec. 8 — Tree of Remembrance Light up a Life Events, 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, and Dec. 8 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Dec. 7 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Dec. 7 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “The Iconic Mitchell Point Tunnel Returns” with Tova Peltz and Kevin Price. Tickets and information at mtadamsinsti-tute.org/senseofplace.
Dec. 8 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Dec. 8 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves; books available at the library.
Dec. 9 — Skamania’s Artists of Tomorrow Exhibit Open House, 6-8 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum, Stevenson. All-youth art exhibit for grades K-12. Free; hot chocolate and cookies served.
Dec. 9 & Dec. 11 — Christmas Pops, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, Odell. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Choir presents holiday classics. Includes audience singalong. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org.
Dec. 10 — Goldendale Farmers Market Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goldendale Grange, 228 E. Darland St., Goldendale. Vendor application due Dec. 1; info at 509-250-3638 or stop by the Goldendale Chamber.
Dec. 10 — Christmas Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles.
Dec. 10 — Mill A Last Minute Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Community Church, 432 Jessup Road, Cook (Mill A).
Dec. 10 — Maupin Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maupin American Legion Hall, 311 Deschutes Ave. Vendors email coordinator@maupinoregon.com or call 541-993-1708 for details.
Dec. 10 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Dec. 10-11 — Last Chance Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Odell. Parking and admission are free.
Dec. 10 — Holiday Open House, 2-4 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County. Free admission; music and refreshments. Holiday Brass performs 2 p.m. and Harmony of the Gorge 3 p.m.
Dec. 10 & Dec. 17 — Marketplace at The Civic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Dec. 11 — United Way Aaron Meyers Christmas Concerts, 1 p.m. kid’s concert (tickets $10 kids 12 and under, $12 adults) and 4 p.m. ($85 preferred, $30 general, $15 kids 12 and under) at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedwayofthecolumbiagorge@gmail.com, or at the door. Annual fundraiser.
Dec. 11 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, located at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 13 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 13 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Dec. 13 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 15 — Insitu Blood Drive. Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.RedCrossBlood.org; sponsor code: Insitu.
Dec. 15 — Hidden Histories: Vegetarian Pioneers, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Seth Tibbot. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Dec. 15 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 17 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark, The Dalles. Free; donations accepted. Includes An Appalachian Folk Christmas Cantata and Selections from Handel’s Messiah.
Dec. 18 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Dec. 18 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 2 p.m. The Dalles UCC Congregational, 111 E Fifth St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Dec. 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Dec. 20 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 22 — Cascade Singers Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at Christian Science Society, 701 Washington St., The Dalles. Free; donations accepted.
Ongoing
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays thru Dec. 16 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Dec. 2: Tess and Patrik Barr and Mo Dickson; Dec. 9: Charles Crosman; Dec. 16: Tim Mayer and friends. Free but donations accepted for future concerts.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
