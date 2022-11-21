Cast of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” from left to right, are Neil Hass, Lauren Duvall, Sharon Hull, Kelly Brown, Viv Rafalowski, Janelle Child, Nan Brown, Linda Pyles. Show times are Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Sawyer Hall Theater, located on the first floor of Zion Lutheran ELCA at the corner of 10th and Union streets.