Above, Mr. Boddy (Reed) passes out weapons — yes, the same ones in the board game — to Mrs. White (Anna Southall), Miss Scarlet (Catie Shuster), Mrs. Peacock (Bailey Frasier), Mr. Green (Leo Patrizio), Colonel Mustard (Seth Millan) and Professor Plum (Theo Levine) in HRVHS' production of "Clue." Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, available at the door, Waucoma Bookstore, or online at hrvhs-theatre.ticketleap.com/clue. Show dates are Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Hood River Valley High School Bowe Theater.