On Stage
Feb. 24-25 & March 3-4 — Clue, 7 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater. Matinee Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. Tickets $12 adults, $10 for students and seniors, at the door, Waucoma Bookstore, or hrvhs-theatre.ticketleap.com/clue.
Community events
Feb. 20 — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators Meeting, noon at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River. All retired employees plus guests, from Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties invit-ed. A wrapped used book exchange is encouraged. Inquiries to President Julie Carter, 541-705-0047.
Feb. 21 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Feb. 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 23 — Book Club, 5:15-7 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Library branch. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel. For adults. Call 541-386-2535 for more information.
Feb. 23 — Hood River/White Salmon Bridge Update, 7 p.m. at Underwood Community Center, School House Road, Underwood. With guest speaker Kevin Greenwood, Port of Hood River. For more info contact ucc.robinm@gmail.com. Hosted by Underwood Community Committee.
Feb. 24 — Percy Jackson and Friends Trivia, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Covering the events of the original series, Heroes of Olympus; prizes. Open to ages 11-20. Bring a phone or other device to play. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Feb. 25 — Regional History Forum Series: Mapping Fort Dalles: Then and Now, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations welcome. Coffee, cookies served. With Local historian and professional archeologist Eric Gleason.
Feb. 25 — Family Movie Matinees, 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Popcorn and plenty of room to spread out and get cozy. Visit hoodriverlibrary.org for more details.
Feb. 27 — Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Public Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Station 1, 1400 W. Eighth St., The Dalles.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 3 — Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Free, six-session class. Space is limited and registration required; contact Roni Hyde at rhyde@gobhi.org or 541-705-4870.
Feb. 28 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
March 1 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
March 2 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
March 4 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
March 4 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
March 4 & 18 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Mondays, March 6 thru April 10 — Free Writer’s Workshop, “Write the Novel,” 5:30-7 p.m., in person (March 6, April 10 at The Dalles Library) and via Zoom (other four sessions). With Frank Zafiro, author. More at 541-296-2815 or wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library.
March 6 & 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
March 7 & 21— Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
March 8 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
March 8 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. A Conversation with Kat Brigham,” chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and appointed member of the First-Ever Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of the Interior. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
March 9 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
March 9 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments.
March 11 — Black & White Gala, 4-8 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center, 990 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson. Dinner catered by Skamania Lodge; 30th annual silent auction and dinner fundraiser. Tickets at 541-427-8211 or columbiagorge.org.
March 13 — Spring Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Columbia Gorge Community College Building 2, third floor, The Dalles. OSU Pesticide training with 3 ODA continuing education credits with lunch following. Register at beav.es/5z3. Contact Jacob Powell at jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu or call 541-298-3581 for more info.
March 13 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends
March 13 — Farm Succession Planning Class, 1-3:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 2, third floor, The Dalles. Light lunch starting at noon. Register at beav.es/5zo. Contact Jacob Powell at jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu or call 541-298-3581 for more info.
March 14 — Handling Medicare Advertising, 10 a.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Presentation provides free information on Medicare and Medicare-related advertising to prevent, detect and report suspected fraud and abuse. For more info or to report abuse, call 541-288-8341. Hosted by SHIBA, Senior Medical Patrol and the senior center.
March 14 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
March 14 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
March 14 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 p.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
March 14 & 28 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
March 16 — Writer’s Talk: Eileen Gavin, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Writer of fiction, memoir and creative nonfiction. More at 541-296-4759.
March 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
March 24 — Jazz Collective Music and Dance, 7 p.m. at the Hood River Elks ballroom, 304 Cascade Ave. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets $10 adults, free 18 and under.
AARP Tax-Aide
Provides free, IRS certified tax preparation, filing and informational services for community members in need in the Gorge.
Mondays, Feb. 20 thru April 10 — Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River Campus, 1730 College Way, Hood River, from 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in person and drop off at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Tuesdays thru April 11 — White Salmon, 501 NE Washington St., from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments will be in person only, available at 509-493-3068.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Tygh Valley Community Center, 57594 Tygh Valley Road, 9 a.m. to noon for drop off. By appointment only; call 541-395-2598.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in-person only at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Saturdays thru April 15 — Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W Ninth St., The Dalles, from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments for in person and drop off available at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Ongoing
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
