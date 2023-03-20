What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community events
March 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
March 20 — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Teachers Meeting, noon at Cousins’ Restaurant, The Dalles. Scott McKay, community liaison for Age +/Circles of Care, will present. Erma and Leonard Hickman will offer raffle basket and act as hosts. Inquiries to Unit 20 President Julie Carter at 541-705-0047.
Mondays, March 20 thru April 24 — Sherman County Seed to Supper Class, 10 a.m. to noon at Rufus City Hall. A second series will begin Tuesdays beginning April 25. Sign up 541-565-3230 or cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu. Free.
March 21 — Community Reads: Clay Hobbit Door Necklace Take and Make, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Use clay to make your own door to adventure. For school-aged kids.
March 21— Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
March 21 — OMSI Science Festival, 1-4 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Hands on science equipment and challenges. Family friendly; 10-12 stations set up throughout the library.
March 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
March 21 — Gorge Composite Squadron Emergency Services Open House, 6:30 p.m. at 3605 Airport Road, Hood River. For pilots, search and rescue, and radio operators interested in the Gorge Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. Applications will be accepted all of March.
March 22 — Alex Zerbe, 11 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Physical comedian and human cartoon; family friendly.
March 23 — Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. High energy show with interactive musical comedy; family friendly.
March 23 — Community Reads: Bag End Wreath, 5:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Create your own door to adventure; for adults and teens.
March 23 — Storyteller Will Hornyak, 7-9 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Cost $15.
March 24 — Jazz Collective Big Band, 8-10 p.m. at The Ruins, Hood River. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets $10 adults, free 18 and under.
March 24 — Community Reads: Battle of Five Armies Nerf War, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For teens; registration and waiver required at wascocountylibrary.com.
March 25 — Community Reads: “What does home mean to me?” 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hood River Library meeting room. Collage project for youth. Signups required at hoodriverlibrary.org; led by artist Courtney Richards.
March 25 — Community Reads: Middle Earth Day, 1-4 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Celebrate the destruction of the ring with themed crafts, snacks, dragons and adventure. All ages.
March 28 — Community Reads: Teens Dragon Skin Necklace, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Use physics to create a dragon skin pendant with adjustable cord. For teens.
March 29 — Community Reads: The Hobbit Book Cover Welcome Sign, 5:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Create a hobbit-themed welcome sign to show off your love of all things Middle Earth. For adults.
March 31 — Community Reads: Hobbit-Themed Candle Holder, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Learn how to transfer images to tissue paper and make a candle holder. For adults.
April 1 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
April 1 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
April 1 — Community Reads: Samwise’s Garden Embroidered Art, 10 a.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Learn to create 3D embroidered flowers. For adults.
April 1 — Storytelling Workshop: Bringing our Stories to Life, 10 a.m. to noon at the Hood River Library meeting room. With Will Hornyak. For adults; sign up required at 5 41-386-2535 or hoodriverlibrary.org. Fool’s Gold! Stories of Unlikely Gifts, 1 p.m., also with Hornyak in the reading room. All ages.
April 1-2 — Don’t Fear the Diva, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Odell. Gorge Sinfonietta and Opera Cecilia; tickets $25 adults ($15 for CGOA Members), $5 ages 10-17, and free under 10 at gorgeorchestra.org. Special two for $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail/SNAP card holders. More at gorgeorchestra.org, or gorgeorchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
April 1, 15 & 29 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
April 3 — The Clothesline Project, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library conference room. Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and supporters invited to decorate shirts (provided) and meet with Helping Hands Against Violence staff.
April 3-17 — The Clothesline Project, on display at the lawn near the Hood River County Library. To raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. Helping Hands Against Violence event.
April 3 & 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
April 4 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River. Sponsored by Insitu. To register visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Insitu, or email Kip.Miller@insitu.com to schedule an appointment.
April 4 — Community Reads: Challenged Lives: Help and Hope in Our Community Panelists, noon at FISH Food Bank Community Room. Resource information from various local social service agencies. Refreshments.
April 4 & 18 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
April 5 — Community Reads: Riddles in the Dark, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Test your knowledge of Tolkien trivia. Snacks and prizes. Adults and teens.
April 5 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
April 6 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
April 7 — Community Reads: Living Bag End, 3:15 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Create a hobbit hole complete with a real growing garden. For school-aged kids.
April 8 — Community Reads: Stocking Bilbo’s Pantry, 12:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Adults and teens.
April 8-9 — Howard’s Haven Animal Sanctuary Easter Fun Day, by appointment only, 37 Monogan Howard Road. Free; donations accepted but not expected. RSVP to Donette Frolin, 509-945-8362, Ann Slead, 541-571-3485, or Risi Howard, 541-705-7073. Egg hunt, free cocoa, cider and coffee, hayrides, bonfire, more. Picnic tables available.
April 8 — Radio Amateurs of the Gorge Radio License Exam Session, 10 a.m. at the HR Fire Department’s training room, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River. Cost $15 examination fee for those 18 and over; $35 required by FCC for new license once exam is passed. Students in need of mentor, contact w7rags@gmail.com. Register at k7chw@arrl.net. Preregistration is required.
April 8 — Was Your Ancestor Truly Gone or Just Hidden Within the Records, 11 a.m. via Zoom; register at gorgegen.blogspot.com. Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society; presenter Pam Vestal, professional genealogist, author and speaker. Free.
April 10 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
April 11 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
April 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
April 11 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
April 11 & 25 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
April 12 — Community Reads: Hood River Library Book Club, “rough house,” 12:30 p.m. in the Hood River Library meeting room and via Zoom. Link at hoodriverlibrary.org.
April 12 — Community Reads: Adult Art Club, 1 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Glow in the dark elven pendant. For adults.
April 12 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
April 12 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Volcanic Origins of the Columbia River Gorge: A Tangled Tale of Magma and Water” with Leif Karlstrom. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
April 13 — Community Reads: Hobbit Book Discussion, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
April 13 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles Library meeting room. “Honey Girl,” a lesbian rom-com. Books available at the desk. Open 18 and older interested in reading LGBTQ+ books.
April 14 — Community Reads: Planted Hobbit Home, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Create a hobbit hole complete with a real growing garden. For teens.
April 15 — Community Reads: Find the Unexpected Party Scavenger Hunt, all day at The Dalles Public Library. Elven Traveling Pouch, noon. Learn the basics of leather working. Adults and teens.
April 15 — Community Reads: Writing Workshop with Tina Ontiveros, 10 a.m. to noon in the Hood River Library meeting room. sign up required at 5 41-386-2535 or hoodriverlibrary.org.
April 16 — Community Reads: Presentation by Author Tina Ontiveros, 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library.
April 18 — Community Reads: Beorn’s Bees, all day at The Dalles Public Library. Plant bee-friendly seeds in your garden. For school-aged kids. 5:30 p.m. Silver Clay Button, 5:30 p.m. Create a one-of-a-kind button for your elven traveling pouch. Adults and teens.
April 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
April 19 — Community Reads: Crafternoon, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Glow in the dark elven pendant; for teens.
April 20 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 6-8 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper;, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC; destigmatize talking about these inevitable topics, spark curiosity. Not a bereavement or counseling group or a specific illness support group.
April 22 — Community Reads: Drink Like Dwarves Mug Making, 3 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Make a custom Hobbit themed mug. Adults and teens.
April 29 — Community Reads: The Hobbit Animated Movie (1977), 3 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
AARP Tax-Aide
Provides free, IRS certified tax preparation, filing and informational services for community members in need in the Gorge.
Mondays thru April 10 — Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River Campus, 1730 College Way, Hood River, from 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in person and drop off at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Tuesdays thru April 11 — White Salmon, 501 NE Washington St., from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments will be in person only, available at 509-493-3068.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Tygh Valley Community Center, 57594 Tygh Valley Road, 9 a.m. to noon for drop off. By appointment only; call 541-395-2598.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in-person only at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Saturdays thru April 15 — Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W Ninth St., The Dalles, from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments for in person and drop off available at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Ongoing
Mondays thru April 10 — Free Writer’s Workshop, “Write the Novel,” 5:30-7 p.m., in person (March 6, April 10 at The Dalles Library) and via Zoom (other four sessions). With Frank Zafiro, author. More at 541-296-2815 or wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit web-site www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
