The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s Raptor Program summer presentations began March 20 and are held daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. until the end of October. Times can vary slightly; call ahead to confirm the day’s schedule at 541-296-8600 ext. 201. Above, Andrea McCravy talks about the role raptors play in the Gorge as a red-tailed hawk named “Killer” looks on during a 2022 presentation. The hawk is 14 years old and was rescued as a young bird when it injured its wing crash landing at The Dalles Marina. She is one of the birds cared for at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles, which also houses two bald eagles.