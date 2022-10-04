BINGEN — Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) expanded operations of its new Mobile Food Bank into Skamania County in October in addition to routes in Klickitat County.
Beginning Oct. 1, the new schedule will include the following routes:
First Thursday of each month in Klickitat County:
• Wishram School from 9-11 a.m.
• Dallesport Community Center from noon to 2 p.m.
• Lyle Lions from 3-5 p.m.
Second Thursday of each month in Skamania County:
• Skamania General Store from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• Mill A — Evergreen Community Church from 1-3 p.m.
Third Thursday of each month in Klickitat County:
• Trout Lake — Mt. Adams Baptist Church from 9-11 a.m.
• BZ Corner — Community Building from noon to 2 p.m.
In addition to the Mobile Food Bank, the WAGAP Food Bank Network will retain its permanent locations in Bingen, Goldendale, Klickitat, and Stevenson. The network allows individuals and families in need to receive supplemental food supplies once per month at any of these locations.
“The Mobile Food Bank is helping us reach new clients who have difficulty accessing our existing locations,” said Janeal Booren, WAGAP’s Nutrition Programs director. During the inaugural routes in Klickitat County in September, she said 20 of the 42 households served were new and had never been to any of the Food Bank locations. “We are happy to see it working,” Booren added. The process is simple for anyone needing assistance. Just show up,” she said. “If you are in need, we will help you.”
For more information, contact Booren at 509-493-2662 extension 208, call toll-free at 800-755-1192, or email janeal@wagap.org.
