Aaron Phillips graduates college
HENRY COUNTY, KY. — Aarron L. Phillips graduated from The Wendell Berry Farming Program of Sterling College on May 13 with a degree in sustainable agriculture and food systems. Phillips attended Hood River Valley High School.
Phillips completed Sterling’s two-year Wendell Berry Farming Program in Henry County, Ky., where his Senior Year Research Project focused on first-year farm planning and implementation, optimized for draft animal power systems.
Katie Perkins named to president’s list
SPOKANE — Katie Perkins, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
DeBorde named to spring dean’s list
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Leah DeBorde of Hood River excelled during the Spring 2023 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Leah’s major is Undecided —Communication.
WS local graduates from Pacific University
FOREST GROVE — Kylene Marie Olin of White Salmon graduated on May 20, 2023, from Pacific University in Oregon with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Local students to graduate from OSU
CORVALLIS — Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and Sunday, June 18 at OSU-Cascades in Bend.
Graduating students include:
Dufur: Haili Wolf-DePriest, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
Hood River: Ruben Blaine, Bachelor of Science, Outdoor Products; Antonio Bustos, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Myles Cameron, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Arts, Media, and Technology; Jovana De La Torre, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Public Health; Orlando De La Torre, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Patrick Estes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Trenton Gallagher, Doctor of Philosophy, Chemistry; Rutger Haack, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Hannah Hart, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology; Michael Hasegawa, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences.
Maggie Ishizaka, Bachelor of Science, Teaching; Sierra Kirby, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Danniar Kunze, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Sociology; William Lamer, Bachelor of Science, Outdoor Products; Emma Laney, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences.
Julian Magana, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Marketing; Michael McAllister, Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering; JJ Mears, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Alexis Montoya, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Construction Engineering Management; Marissa Moore, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Ella Mudry, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Samuel Newton, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Tyler Nielsen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Maritza Ortega, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Julia Oseguera, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.
Owen Ramsey, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Mechanical Engineering; Ariana Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Onika Rutherford, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Jason Shaner, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Allison Thompson, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Computer Science.
Hao Truong, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Nikolas Von Lubken, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Food Business Management; Thomas Wanzek, Doctor of Philosophy, Soil Science; Elizabeth Weekly, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration; Morgan Williams, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Justin Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Ryan Zeller, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Mosier: Jake Roetcisoender, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: RaeAan Rhodes, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Juan Rios-Ayala, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Forestry; Grace Schreiber, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Kelsey Villa, Master of Education, College Student Services Administration; Kendra Yasui, Honors Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude, Spanish, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences.
The Dalles: Quinn Farquharson, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Henry Goodwin, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Cole Kortge, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Jared Leibowitz, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Ariadne Lopez, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.
Sanjay Ramanathan, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Science; Daniel Santillan, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Keenan Schaan, Master of Science, Food Science and Technology; Theresa Schugt, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Teaching; Eric Soto, Bachelor of Science, Crop and Soil Science; Samantha Stanley, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.
Wamic: Matthew Gragg, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jada Myers, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.
Wasco: Savannah Moe, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Liberty Seal, Master of Science, Agricultural Education; Emma Stutzman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Kinesiology.
