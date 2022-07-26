Linfield University recognizes students on spring dean’s list
MCMINNVILLE — Linfield University congratulates the 595 students who earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2022 semester.
The dean’s dist identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement:
• Andrea Quintana Morales of Hood River pursuing a degree in biology.
• Arlette Santillan-Valdez of The Dalles pursuing a degree in international relations and Spanish: language and culture.
• Julia McClure of The Dalles pursuing a degree in nursing.
• Grace McLoughlin of The Dalles pursuing a degree in nursing.
• Paris Green of The Dalles pursuing a degree in psychology.
Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland.
University of Utah honors class of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah congratulates the more than 8,000 graduates who make up the Class of 2022 during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 5 after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar—the first at the U in 20 years,” said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. “All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future.”
Local graduates included:
• Sarah Hourston of Hood River, Doctor of Medicine degree in Spring 2022.
• Ben Van Hoose of Hood River, Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering in Spring 2022.
• Tay Lynne of Hood River, Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media Arts in Spring 2022 with an emphasis in Film Production.
• Olivia Acosta of Hood River, Bachelor of Science degree in Gender Studies in Spring 2022. Acosta also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in Spring 2022.
• Alexa O’Gorman of White Salmon, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in Fall 2021.
The University of Utah is located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains.
Community Colleges of Spokane announce honor rolls
SPOKANE — Amber Hillegas of Goldendale has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for spring quarter 2022.
Stephanie Basilan of Goldendale has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for Spring Quarter 2022.
Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
EWU announces dean’s list
CHENEY, WASH. — Eastern Washington University has released its spring 2022 dean’s list. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours (QHRS) and receives a GPA of 3.5 or better is placed on the dean’s list. Gorge students receiving this honor are:
Bingen — Cesar Isordia.
Hood River — Fatima Marquez-Garcia.
White Salmon — Conner Hanson, Eduardo Oriz-Perez and Eric Wamsley.
Eastern has an overall enrollment of nearly 11,000 students.
Avery Winwood named to dean’s list at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College student Avery Winwood of Mosier was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college home to some 5,200 students.
