The Dalles High School Drama Department’s production of The Radio Play Disaster by Don Zolidis continues Nov. 19-20. Harlan Bean, the self-proclaimed genius, is attempting to make history with his sci-fi radio masterpiece “Battle of the Planets.” Unluckily for him, his play is in the hands of less than competent actors, a vengeful sound engineer, and multiple last minute replacements. To watch this disaster unfold, follow the link to Broadway on Demand on The Dalles High School’s website. Performances are Thursday and Friday, Nov.19-20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased electronically.

