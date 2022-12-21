Like most foster children, Christopher arrived at the Klahre House, one of The Next Door’s two alternative schools, with severe trauma, a challenging family life, and drug addictions. He needed treatment, support, and a place he felt he belonged.
In the beginning, Christopher struggled. Through the loving support of his foster parents, trauma-informed teachers, staff, and counselors at the Klahre House, he began to thrive. He began working on his hurt, became dedicated to his treatment program, education, and succeeded in all areas. Christopher graduated from high school at the Klahre House and went on to the Columbia Gorge Community College, where he earned several credits.
Taking all the lessons from the Klahre House, Christopher began to thrive in life outside of the school’s structure. He finished his associate degree and got a job with a helicopter mechanic repair company. Recently, he finished boot camp and tech school and made the decision to serve in the military and help others.
This young man went from a life that was filled with trauma and pain, to a young man who has a degree, a plan, and a bright future. Christopher’s resilience and strength are an inspiration to us all.
