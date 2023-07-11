The Dalles native Taylor Morehouse finished tied for ninth at last week’s USTAF U20 Outdoor Championships in the pole vault.
Morehouse, a 2022 Dalles High graduate, cleared a personal best 16 feet, 4.75 inches in the vault July 8 at the national meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. Morehouse cleared the opening height of 15-5 on his first attempt at nationals. He needed three attempts to get over 15-11 before clearing 16-4.75 on his first attempt. He missed three times at 16-8.75.
Morehouse recently completed his freshman year at Lane Community College in Eugene. Competing for the Titans, Morehouse finished first in the pole vault at the Northwest Athletic Conference track and field championship meet in May. Morehouse was one of five individual event winners for Lane.
Morehouse is now seventh on Lane’s all-time list in and his mark at nationals is the third best this year in the nation by a junior college athlete.
Commented