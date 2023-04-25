South Wasco County School District #1, Zone 7 -
Justin Gotham
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the school board?
I have two girls that inspire me to do better every day, and I want them to have the opportunities to excel and succeed. Our schools should be bases around our children’s learning and opportunities.
2. What do you hope to bring to the school board?
I bring a set of fresh eyes and a strong desire to see our district provide opportunities for every kid to have a solid core education so they can succeed in their chosen path.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by our schools and how do you plan to tackle them?
I think the biggest issues we face are having enough resources to staff at appropriate levels, keep our facilities in good repair, and provide an up to date, solid core curriculum for all students.
4. Nationally, there are a lot of questions regarding the appropriateness of some curriculum. Do you have any concerns with the curriculum in our schools? If so, what are they?
Our students must develop the traits of respect, accountability, and good work habits. I believe there are many topics given to schools today that should be addressed at home with the parents using their own family values rather than take time from our core curriculum.
Commented