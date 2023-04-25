In honor of Earth Month, Safeway Albertsons is reaffirming its commitment to plastic waste reduction and reminding customers about its recycling collection bins, available at all Safeway and Albertsons stores across Oregon, according to a press release. The receptacles are placed near store entrances to encourage customers to recycle the plastic bags and wrap packaging that are typically not eligible for the city’s residential recycling program.
The plastic bags and packaging collected at the store are combined with plastic pallet wrap used in the store’s operations and sent to Trex, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing. Trex then turns the plastic recyclables into long-lasting composite decking, sustainably made from 95% recycled and reclaimed materials.
“We want to provide a meaningful solution to a growing plastic waste problem by giving customers a convenient option for recycling everyday household plastics such as empty bread and cereal bags, food and juice pouches, as well as used shopping bags, so they don’t end up in our landfill and pollute our environment,” said Kelly Mullin, president of Safeway Albertsons.
In 2021, Albertsons Cos. recycled more than 25 million pounds of plastic bags and film from distribution centers and banner stores including Safeway and Albertsons that were then upcycled by Trex, said a press release.
