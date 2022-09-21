Columbia Riverkeeper hosts the free “Restoring the River: What a New Superfund Site on the Columbia Means for Public Health and Clean Water” webinar on Sept. 29 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.
Register at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/news/2022/9/youre-invited-929.
The webinar will be hosted by Columbia Riverkeeper with speakers Laura Klasner Shira, environmental engineer and hydrologist, Yakama Nation Fisheries; Chris Budai, project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Helen Bottcher, Superfund project manager, EPA Region 10.
“Learn more about what it means to be a Superfund site, why Bradford Island was listed, updates on cleanup efforts, what’s next, and how you can get engaged,” said a Riverkeeper press release.
After registering, participants will receive a link to the webinar. Those who cannot make the webinar may still register to be sent a recording after it airs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.