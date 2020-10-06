Ron Opbroek, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, to Cletus and Connie Opbroek in Albany, Ore. Ron went into the Army in 1969. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo. He was a M.P. Ron served two years.
Ron and Sue Opbroek were married Dec. 29, 1974. They had 45 years of marriage. They called each other their soulmate. He has three children, Travis Opbroek from Hood River, Ore., Amanda Morgan from Bend, Ore., and Meghan Opbroek from Portland, Ore. He has six grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
Ron’s last job he retired from was as an electrician at The Dalles Dam. Ron was a avid outdoors man. He spent lots of time in the mountains, ATV-ing, hunting, fishing, camping and enjoying nature.
Ron joined AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) 33 years ago and was very committed to his recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. Ron was always ready to be support for the newcomer. Ron’s favorite thing to tell a newcomer to recovery was, “God does not make junk.” If you smoke, please quit; after Ron found out he had stage three lung cancer, he wanted to tell people it was caused from smoking. Ron had quit smoking 12 years ago, and wished he quit sooner.
Heart of Hospice, thank you for all the compassionate care and support, and for being available at anytime.
Thank you to all our family and friends for all the prayers, love and offers of support. It was deeply appreciated by Ron and Sue.
Their will be a small private burial with no large gatherings due to the coronavirus. The family suggests memorials be made in Ron’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
