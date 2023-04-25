North Wasco County Parks & Recreation, Position #2
Stevie Elledge
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors?
As a mother of three young kids I am disappointed by the lack of youth programs offered by NWPRD. I have worked with NWPRD as a community member involved in various youth sports and do not feel that their current mission aligns with community wishes. I recognize that NWPRD is here to serve all of North Wasco but I think at their heart should be services and parks for the youth. I want to be a voice for families of North Wasco County.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
I hope to bring increased budget transparency and fiscal responsibility, creative solutions for increasing department services and insight for long term planning. I hope to collaborate and learn from other successful P&R organizations to make NWPRD as successful as possible. I would love to see more community involvement, surveys, and cross departmental collaboration.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
Obvious issues such as increasing material and labor costs, state/government regulatory guidelines, are a hurdle that will be challenging to tackle, but with thorough planning processes and collaboration with community partners I think we can accomplish many of the community goals. Another issue would be with unhoused individuals both near the pool/skate park and Kramer complex. I think there are a few things that could improve conditions including: partnering with the Mid-Columbia Center for Living and the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, increased police check-ins, and increased use of the spaces.
