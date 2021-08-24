You did it! To celebrate its golden anniversary of service to the Gorge community, The Next Door’s 50th Anniversary Campaign sought to raise $50,000. You exceeded that goal, gifting more than $57,000!
Your generosity ensures the survival of services your friends and neighbors rely on every day:
• $12,000 provides eight stressed and overwhelmed families with a Family Support Specialist for a year. With this support, families learn the skills to become confident and capable caregivers so their baby can be safe and healthy.
• $14,400 enables two homeless youth to live in safety at the Oregon Trail Transitional House for a whole year until they can build a strong foundation for independent living.
• $20,000 certifies 10 new therapeutic foster homes, providing a young person with a safe and caring home, as well as the emotional support they need to heal and grow.
• $10,400 enables eight children and teens to have mentors for a year. These youth will grow to have more fulfilling relationships throughout their lives, experience new things, and enjoy brighter futures.
Wow, so many children, teens, and families helped by your kindness!
The needs of your community will continue to evolve. The Next Door is committed to carrying out services to meet those ever-changing needs to make the Gorge a safer, healthier, and more equitable place for everyone. None of this critical work happens without you!
If you haven’t given your special 50th Anniversary gift, there’s still time. Visit The Next Door’s website at nextdoorinc.org/donate and give your gift of hope today.
