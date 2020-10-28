John Miller of Goldendale was recently appointed to the Advisory Council of the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington (AAADSW), representing Klickitat County.
Miller grew up in Goldendale, retired from the military after 30 years of service, and is a family caregiver. For three decades, he has served on the board and as past president of Kiwanis.
The Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington is a state-appointed public agency whose mission is to promote independence, choice, wellbeing, and dignity for persons aged 60 and over, adults with disabilities, and their families through a comprehensive, coordinated system of home and community-based services, according to a press release. The Agency’s Advisory Council is made up of six members from Clark County and three members from each of the other four counties it serves.
Miller, on his recent appointment, said, “I am excited, but feel overwhelmed, to be an advisor to a professional organization that lives daily with the challenges of assisting those in need living in a society where they find it extremely difficult to satisfy their basic needs.”
