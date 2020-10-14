Lyle Community Schools Board of Directors Member Nick Fitzsimmons has resigned his board appointment, effectively immediately.
Chairperson Traci Waddington acknowledged the resignation at the Sept. 24 regular board meeting and the board announced its intention to seek a replacement immediately.
The remaining board members are charged with selecting an individual within 90 days to fill the seat through the remainder of its current term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021. Tria Bullard was elected to the position in November 2013, and re-elected in 2017. She resigned in August 2019 and, following a search for a replacement, the board selected Fitzsimmons. The appointee can file to run for a subsequent four-year term in the fall of 2021 if he or she chooses.
Per board policy and procedure 1114, all citizens may nominate candidates for the position. Nominees must be registered voters and can reside anywhere within the Lyle School District limits, as this is one of two at-large positions on the board. When a nomination is received, the district will reach out and invite the nominee to apply.
Candidates are welcome to self-nominate by applying on the district webpage. Or, they can email deb.stenberg@lyleschools.org and provide the following information: First and last name; address (both street and mailing); telephone number; and email address.
The board will interview the first round of applicants/nominees at the next regularly scheduled board meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. Depending on the status of the governor’s orders regarding the open public meetings act provisions, the meeting may be held by Zoom.
Go to the school district website, www.lyleschools.org, for more information and a nomination/application form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.