HOOD RIVER — The 2022 Hood River County Christmas Project is now registering families at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com through Nov. 30.
You can register if you qualify for SNAP, WIC, or Oregon Health Plan, or a FISH Food Bank client.
Registered clients will receive food boxes and gift cards, with distribution at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. You must register by Nov. 30 to participate; no late registrations will be accepted.
For more information, email info@hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Commented