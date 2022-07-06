MORO — Hotel Moro, a landmark first opened in 1920, has learned it is a recipient of the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant.
“The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant supports downtown revitalization efforts in communities participating in the Oregon Main Street Network. The purpose of the program is to acquire, rehabilitate, and construct buildings on properties in designated downtown areas statewide; and facilitate community revitalization that will lead to private investment, job creation or retention, establishing or expanding viable businesses, or creating a stronger tax base,” reads the State Historic Preservation Office website.
Hotel Moro is the largest building on Main Street in Moro and currently one of many unused commercial buildings in the small, rural town. Restoration has been underway since 2020, but with help from this grant and support from the City of Moro and Sherman County, bigger projects will be started this summer.
“I am very excited about this grant. We can’t wait to start opening some of the things we have planned: Hotel rooms, coffee shop, event room, gift shop, taproom, and more. This grant is such a blessing and will give us a jump start on our big dreams we have for this building,” said Amanda West, manager, Hotel Moro.
“As the grant applicant for Hotel Moro’s renovation project, the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce, which is the local Main Street ‘Hub,’ has proven to be an invaluable partner,” said a Hotel Moro press release. “The Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce has played a vital role in coordinating opportunities and resources for businesses in our rural communities.”
Follow the project on YouTube and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.