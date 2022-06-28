Over the next four months, the Hood River County Library District will be developing their new strategic plan.
“A strategic plan is a tool for us at the library to highlight the areas of their service to the community they are focusing on over the next several years,” reads a library press release.
The process of building the plan is a collaborative one, and they are looking to community members, stakeholders, and partners to be part of developing and discussing the plan.
Throughout the summer and early fall, community members can look for opportunities to participate both in-person and virtually.
All community members are encouraged to take their community survey available at www.hoodriverlibrary.org. The survey closes on Friday, July 1.
•••
Community members can also participate in one or more of their in-person or virtual community town halls; register at hoodriverlibrary.org/2022-strategic-planning-process.
• Thursday, July 14, in-person, Hood River Library 6-7:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 15, virtual, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 16, in-person, Hood River Library 10-11:30 a.m.
At the library board meetings in September and October, different elements of the plan will be up for review, discussion, and approval. Community members are welcome to attend board meetings virtually or in person. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Jeanne Marie Gaulke Community Meeting Room in the Hood River branch library on State Street in Hood River.
In addition to these events, community members can look for feedback opportunities in the libraries this summer. The library encourages community members to check each time they stop in to see if there is something new, and to keep an eye on their Instagram and Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.