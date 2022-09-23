Hood River Valley’s young football team took a few more steps forward Friday night, topping visiting Forest Grove, 21-8, at Henderson Stadium.
The Eagles were coming off a close loss to unbeaten Southridge two weeks prior, when HRV let a second-half lead slip away. Hood River led Forest Grove 8-0 at halftime, but then failed to recover a pooched Viking kick to open the second half and the visitors tied the game two minutes later on a Kaden Hale three-yard run.
The teams traded four possessions before HRV took the lead for good. Sophomore quarterback Davis Parr found sophomore receiver Markeith Harris in the left corner of the end zone for a go-ahead, 23-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Harris made the catch as he was backpedaling in the end zone, getting a foot down before falling out of bounds.
The play gave Hood River (2-2) a 14-8 lead and the Eagles tacked on a clinching score with 3:31 remaining when workhorse senior Shaw Burns ran in from the 15. Freshman Jerry Serrano added the point-after kick to make the score final. Burns had his third game of more than 100 yards rushing, finishing with 136 on 26 carries.
Forest Grove (0-4) made things interesting behind the play of junior quarterback Hale, who accounted for most the Vikings’ offense. Hall completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards, but he also was intercepted three times by Hood River. The sturdy 195-pounder proved tough to bring down and also rushed 24 times for 96 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.