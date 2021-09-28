HOOD RIVER — Due to the recent rise in new COVID-19 cases throughout Hood River County, the Health Department is currently unable to reach out to positive individuals in a timely manner regarding case investigation and quarantine guidance, according to a press release from the department. “We are concerned for your health and well-being and are working as fast as we are able to contact positive individuals,” the release stated. “Please answer the phone for our COVID-19 case investigators when they call.”
In the meantime, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to adhere to the following instructions, even if they are vaccinated:
• Immediately isolate yourself for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or date of positive test if you are without symptoms;
• Notify any individuals you have had close contact with starting two days before symptom onset, or two days before your positive test if you have no symptoms;
• Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days following exposure to a positive individual;
• Notify your medical provider if you are at high risk for complications. This includes being older than 65 and/or having a chronic medical condition such as high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, an autoimmune disorder, cancer diagnosis or have undergone cancer treatment in recent years, obesity, or diabetes;
Call the Health Department at 541-386-1115 and ask for a case investigator if you have questions or need assistance to get food, medicine, rental or utilities assistance, alternative housing, or a letter for your employer regarding quarantine.
