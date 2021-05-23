Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of an additional fourteen COVID-19 cases in individuals associated with Goldendale High School (GHS) this week after receiving reports of three positive COVID-19 cases last weekend. In response, GHS will move to remote learning Monday, May 24.
Over 60 students and staff were absent from the High School Friday due to the significant number of close contacts and individuals identified as positive cases, according to school administration officials. Of the individuals testing positive for COVID-19, there does not appear to be any evidence of classroom transmission between students and staff at this time, according to a press release from KCHD.
Students in White Salmon Valley School District have also been impacted by the outbreak. A team of eighth graders from Henkle Middle School in White Salmon, around 10 in total, is quarantining until Tuesday, May 25, said athletics director Howard Kreps. They had come into close contact with a Goldendale middle-schooler who tested positive. No games at the middle school level have yet been cancelled, and they play until June 8, Kreps said. Some students were back as early as last Thursday upon receiving negative test results, said Superintendent Jerry Lewis.
Starting Monday, May 24, the Goldendale High School will transition to a remote learning for the week of May 24-27 (May 28 is a planned no-school day for the district) in order to minimize further spread of COVID-19 among students and staff. This decision was made in consultation with KCHD out of an “overabundance of caution” to keep students and staff healthy, as well as to minimize any potential impacts to the GHS Graduation scheduled for June 11. Goldendale Middle and Primary Schools will continue with in-person learning.
Both the school district and KCHD are continuing to work to investigate close contacts and possible exposures related to this individual case as well as contacting all of individuals identified to provide quarantine information and resources to any individuals who may have been exposed.
Students and staff who have been identified as a close contact or who are a positive case should continue to work with school administration and KCHD staff on when they can safely return to the school setting.
You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth if you are unvaccinated when you are in public, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.
If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.
