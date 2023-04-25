Remaining dates of importance:

April 25 — Last day to register to vote.

April 26 — First day to mail ballots.

May 16 — ELECTION DAY.

May 23 — Last day to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail.

Ballot returns

Ballot postage is prepaid, so every mailbox is a drop box:

(A) The ballot must be received at the office of the county clerk not later than 8 p.m. on Election Day; or

(B) The ballot must: (i) Have a postal indicator showing that the ballot was mailed not later than the date of the election; and (ii) Be received at the office of the county clerk not later than seven calendar days after the date of the election. (HB 3291 Effective Jan. 1, 2022).

Wasco County Elections Office

County Courthouse

511 Washington St. Room 201

The Dalles, OR 97058

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m.

Sherman County Courthouse

500 Oak Street, Moro

Regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election day hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes

Ballots may be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day (May 16) at one of these official outside 24/7 drop sites in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties:

Hood River County Election Office

601 State St.

Hood River, OR 97031

Cascade Locks City Hall

140 Wa Na Pa St.

Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Parkdale Elementary School

4880 Van Nuys Drive

Mt. Hood-Parkdale, OR 97041

The Wasco County Courthouse dropbox

511 Washington St., The Dalles

Available on the Fifth Street entrance.

Dufur City Hall

175 NE Third St.

Dufur, OR 97021

Maupin Civic Center

507 Grant Ave.

Maupin, OR 97037

Mosier City Hall

208 Washington St.

Mosier, OR 97040

Simnasho — Three Warriors Market

7700 Highway 3

Warm Springs, OR 97761

Grass Valley

109 Mill St.

Official white ballot box located next to the sidewalk, in front of City Hall, to the left of the city payment box. Available 24 hours.

Moro

500 Court St.

Official white, red and blue ballot box at the corner of Court and Fifth streets. Available 24 hours.

Rufus

304 W. Second St., official white, red and blue ballot box located in the City Hall parking lot.

Wasco

Corner of Clark and Fulton streets, official white, red and blue ballot box located just uphill from the stop sign at the corner of Fulton and Clark streets and south of the City Hall sidewalk. City Hall is located at 1017 Clark St. Available 24 hours.