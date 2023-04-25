Remaining dates of importance:
April 25 — Last day to register to vote.
April 26 — First day to mail ballots.
May 16 — ELECTION DAY.
May 23 — Last day to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail.
Ballot returns
Ballot postage is prepaid, so every mailbox is a drop box:
(A) The ballot must be received at the office of the county clerk not later than 8 p.m. on Election Day; or
(B) The ballot must: (i) Have a postal indicator showing that the ballot was mailed not later than the date of the election; and (ii) Be received at the office of the county clerk not later than seven calendar days after the date of the election. (HB 3291 Effective Jan. 1, 2022).
Wasco County Elections Office
County Courthouse
511 Washington St. Room 201
The Dalles, OR 97058
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m.
Sherman County Courthouse
500 Oak Street, Moro
Regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election day hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ballot drop boxes
Ballots may be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day (May 16) at one of these official outside 24/7 drop sites in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties:
Hood River County Election Office
601 State St.
Hood River, OR 97031
Cascade Locks City Hall
140 Wa Na Pa St.
Cascade Locks, OR 97014
Parkdale Elementary School
4880 Van Nuys Drive
Mt. Hood-Parkdale, OR 97041
The Wasco County Courthouse dropbox
511 Washington St., The Dalles
Available on the Fifth Street entrance.
Dufur City Hall
175 NE Third St.
Dufur, OR 97021
Maupin Civic Center
507 Grant Ave.
Maupin, OR 97037
Mosier City Hall
208 Washington St.
Mosier, OR 97040
Simnasho — Three Warriors Market
7700 Highway 3
Warm Springs, OR 97761
Grass Valley
109 Mill St.
Official white ballot box located next to the sidewalk, in front of City Hall, to the left of the city payment box. Available 24 hours.
Moro
500 Court St.
Official white, red and blue ballot box at the corner of Court and Fifth streets. Available 24 hours.
Rufus
304 W. Second St., official white, red and blue ballot box located in the City Hall parking lot.
Wasco
Corner of Clark and Fulton streets, official white, red and blue ballot box located just uphill from the stop sign at the corner of Fulton and Clark streets and south of the City Hall sidewalk. City Hall is located at 1017 Clark St. Available 24 hours.
