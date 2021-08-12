Gorge residents encouraged to reduce exposure to poor air quality conditions
Regions of Klickitat, Hood River and Wasco counties are being affected by unhealthy air quality brought about by increased wildfire smoke and excessive heat — especially at higher elevations as found in the Trout Lake, Glenwood, Goldendale, Bickleton and Roosevelt areas. In Oregon, DEQ air quality ranking placed Hood River (104) and The Dalles (116) air quality as “unhealthy for sensitive groups." Pendleton, with an index of 155, was ranked as unhealthy.
Air quality can change rapidly and can vary throughout the counties. The smoke and excessive heat are expected to continue into the weekend.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs while making it difficult to breathe or induce coughing or wheezing. Wildfire smoke can affect healthy people without any previously diagnosed health conditions. Community members with asthma, COPD, lung or heart disease have an increased risk of symptoms or worsening of their disease. Pregnant women are also at greater risk for smoke related health conditions. For this reason, it is recommended that everyone reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke by staying indoors, performing only light activities, and keeping windows closed if it is not too hot. Running air conditioners on re-circulate and closing the outside air intake is also recommended. Using indoor air cleaners with HEPA filters or making your own air filters with a box fan can help decrease smoke in the home.
If you must be outdoors, wear an N-95 respirator mask and try to come back inside quickly. According to the CDC, cloth face coverings like the ones used to slow the spread of COVID-19 offer little protection against harmful air pollutants in wildfire smoke because these coverings do not capture most small particles in smoke. N95 masks offer very limited protection for children since they are sized for adults. Parents are encouraged to keep their children inside and out of the smoke. People with chronic diseases should check with their health care provider before wearing a mask.
People with asthma, lung and heart disease, or have had a stroke should check with their health care provider for advice about leaving areas affected by wildfire smoke. Anyone with shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, heart palpitations, extreme fatigue, or difficulty moving or speaking should call their health care provider or call 911.
