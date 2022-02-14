Most people who have pets think of them as part of the family. For those without a home, a pet may be the only reliable affection available.
“At FISH Food Bank, a very kind donor often supplies us with donated dog and cat food, but we could really use others to help with dog and cat food donations. Can you help?” asked a FISH press release. “We take partially opened bags of dry food (if your picky eater didn’t like it, another pet may be very happy with it), as well as canned food.”
Pet food can be dropped off at FISH, located at 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River.
