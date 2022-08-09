Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Stephanie Sweet at Grateful
6670 Trout Creek Ridge, Parkdale
Aug 10, 4 p.m. — Hood River local singer-songwriter Stephanie Sweet, joined by Markus Norvick on bass, Rochelle Layton on drums and Gary Groce on the Hammond B3 organ, playing at Grateful Vineyard. No cover charge, family-friendly.
Thunder Island Concert series
601 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks
Aug. 10, 6 p.m. — Jazz Group The Purple Herons to perform at Cascade Locks brewery. ALl ages welcome
Olivia Harms at Big River
200 Beech St., Arlington
Aug. 10, 6 p.m. — Country artist Olivia Harms playing at Big River Pizza in Arlington.
Families in the Park series
Jackson Park, Hood River
Aug. 11, 7 p.m. — Twelve-piece soul and funk band Soul Vaccination performing free concert in Jackson Park.
Blues in the Streets
Jewett Boulevard, White Salmon
Aug. 10, 12 p.m. — Blues artist Patrick Haley busking in support of women’s health services programs.
Bargeway shows
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Aug. 13, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to take the stage. No cover charge.
Aug. 14, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to play second set.
Legends in The Dalles
W 1st St, The Dalles
Aug. 13, 3 p.m. —
Warrant, Winger headlining heavy metal festival, also including Sucker Punch, Unpause, Garden of Eden, Innocence Torn. Tickets $59.50, reserved $89.50. 21+ only.
JT Wise Duo at Maryhill
9774 Highway 14, Goldendale
Aug. 13, 4 p.m. — JT and Maggie return for a wonderful afternoon of music, wine and bistro food overlooking the gorge at Maryhil Winery.
Rick Estrin and the Nightcats
1108 E Marina Dr, Hood River
Aug. 13, 7 p.m. — Larger-than-life blues star Rick Estrin to perform benefit for Rowena Wildlife Clinic at Hood River Inn. 21+ only, tickets $35 online, first come first serve.
Waking Bear at Route 30
317 E 2nd St, The Dalles
Aug. 13, 9 p.m. — Olympia-based “high-vibe, indie rock band” Waking Bear to perform at Route 30. All ages welcome, no cover charge.
Sweet n’ Juicy
8 4th St, Hood River
Aug. 13, 8 p.m. — Come laugh, smile, and be merry with Oregon’s favorite party band, Sweet N’ Juicy, at Double Mountain Brewery. Free, all ages welcome.
Live Music at Last Stop
209 E . Second St., The Dalles
Aug. 14, 7 p.m. — BB Lake Band at Last Stop Saloon
Megan Alder at MoCo
904 2nd Ave, Mosier
Aug. 14, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder to play classic and modern hits and originals. Free.
The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 11, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: Hapa Hillbillies. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
Aug. 13, 6 p.m. — Beastie Boys tribute band Grand Royale performing tracks across entire catalog. Tickets $20 online, $25 at the door.
Aug. 16, 6 p.m. — Ruins Tuesdays: Hillstomp w/ Dead Lee. Tickets $3 at the door, all ages until 7 p.m.; tickets $8 and 21+ past 7 p.m.
Open Mic Comedy Night
304 Cascade Avenue, Hood River
Aug. 10, 8 p.m. — Comedy night at Elks Lodge.
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
Working Hands concert series
1021 12th St Hood River
Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. — PNW local Rose Triolo playing covers and more. No cover charge.
Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. — Richard Gans to perform folk music. No cover charge.
Columbia Insight benefit concert
1410 12th St., Hood River
Aug. 13, 6 p.m. — Ben Bonham Trio to perform at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, benefiting Columbia Insight, nonprofit news organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.