Do you live in Hood River, Wasco, or Sherman counties and want to talk about the local food system? A group of community organizations is gathering information for the latest update of the Columbia Gorge Community Food Assessment.
The group is looking for people who want to have a 15-30 minute talk about their thoughts on:
- Gardening and farming
- Accessing food at the store, food bank, or farmers market
- Working in grocery stores
Email RAREAmeriCorps@oregonstate.edu to volunteer; let the group know what you would like to talk about and you will be considered for an interview. Participants selected for a 15-30 interview will be compensated with a $15 Safeway gift card. Deadline is Feb. 15.
•••
¿Vive usted en los condados de Hood River, Wasco, o Sherman? ¿Desea hablar del sistema de alimento local? ¡Queremos sus comentarios! Un grupo de organizaciones comunitarias está recopilando información para la última actualización de la Evaluación de Alimentos de la Comunidad de Columbia Gorge.
Buscamos personas que quieren compartir sus opiniones y hablar por 15-30 sobre:
- La jardinería y agricultura
- Acceso a alimentos en la tienda, el banco de alimentos, o el mercado de agricultores
- El trabajo en tiendas de comestibles
Comuníquese con nosotros en RAREAmericCorps@oregonstate.edu para hacernos saber de qué le gustaría hablar y lo consideraremos para una entrevista. Los participantes seleccionados serán compensados con una tarjeta de regalo de Safeway de $15. La fecha límite es el 15 de febrero de 2021.
