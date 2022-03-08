The Dalles High Riverhawks’ boys and girls basketball teams had five players earn Intermountain Conference all league awards for the recently completed season.
The Hawk boys squad was represented by junior Styles DeLeon, who earned an IMC first team all-league award. Sophomores Andre Niko and Henry Begay received IMC second team all-league awards.
The Riverhawk girls team was represented by sophomore Zoe LeBreton and freshman Sydney Newby, who both received IMC honorable mention awards.
The all-league teams were voted on by conference coaches. Girls player of the year was Jenna Albrecht, a senior from Ridgeview.
