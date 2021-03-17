Join Young Adult fiction author Crystal Maldonado while she discusses her debut novel “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” on March 24, 6 p.m. on Zoom. The event is sponsored by The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Maldonado is a writer by night and a marketer and social media manager by day. She has been published in Latina magazine, The Hartford Courant and Dogster, and is co-founder of the online magazine Positively Smitten. She lives in Western Massachusetts with her husband, her dog and her “super-duper adorable baby daughter.”
About the book
Discover the ever so charming Charlie Vega, a 16 year old self-described “fat brown girl” from a white Connecticut suburb. As Charlie is on her road to self-acceptance and self-love, societal and familial pressures around her can sometimes get in the way. The one person who is on her side is her best friend, Amelia. But when Charlie is confronted by a love interest, her insecurities may get the best of her and wreak havoc on a relationship that she holds dear to her heart.
The book jacket describes the title as “A sensitive, funny, and painful coming-of-age story with a wry voice and tons of chisme, Fat Chance, Charlie Vega tackles our relationships to our parents, our bodies, our cultures, and ourselves.”
“This book feels like your best friend giving you a hug — it’s warm and sweet and healing,” said Mason Deaver, bestselling author of “I Wish You All the Best.”
Register for the event at www.wascocountylibrary.com/crystal-maldonado; a Zoom link will be emailed to you prior to the event. Attendees will have a chance to win an autographed copy of “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega.”
